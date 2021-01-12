https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/watch-senior-counsel-pbs-wants-re-education-camps-gopers-children/

The chief lawyer for the Public Broadcasting Service, the broadcast network that gets much funding from U.S. taxpayers, says he wants “re-education camps” for the children of Republicans and confirmed that if Joe Biden lost the presidential election, his plan was to “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.”

He also described President Trump as “close to Hitler” and said it actually was good that COVID-19 rates were spiking in “red states” so that voters were less likely to get out and vote for President Trump because they are “sick or dying.”

The comments were captured in undercover interviews conducted by Project Veritas, a registered 501(c)3 organization that conducts undercover video investigations.

See the video, a compilation of several interviews with Michael Beller, the chief counsel for the tax-funded PBS organization.

WND attempted to reach PBS for a comment, but one operator simply transferred the call to a promotional recording about PBS, and a second transferred a call to an unidentified, and unanswered, extension.

Among Beller’s statements: “We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away…we’ll put them into the re-education camps.”

Those camps, he also called then “enlightenment camps,” are, he said, “Nice, they have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day.”

Americans, he said, are not up the level of intelligence needed to make decisions, except those in Washington, D.C.

“Americans are so f****** dumb. You know, most people are dumb. It’s good to live in a place [Washington, D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody’s just stupid?”

And then there’s COVID.

“What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that’s great…a lot of them [red state voters] are sick and dying.”

He also said, “In these times, which are unique — I mean Trump — Trump is close to Hitler.”

And his plan, had Biden not won? “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.”

Project Veritas was launched in 2011 by James O’Keefe as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work.

Its goal is to expose “corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct.”

The organization said in a statement it continues to seek “insiders” within PBS “to expose the radical ideas being fomented in the organization.

Beller also lashed out at other networks, saying that while PBS “has real news,” CNN is “just talking heads talking about Trump all day long.”

And Fox News, he said, “makes me want to throw up after five minutes.”

