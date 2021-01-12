https://www.theepochtimes.com/web-hosting-service-epik-parler-hasnt-contacted-us_3653132.html

A web hosting and domain registrar service said Monday that it has not been in contact with Parler, the social media website dumped from Amazon’s web servers. “We have had no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding our organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider. From our understanding, Parler was working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them by various elements of their supply chain, and to date, no communication has been received by them for discussion of future service provision,” Robert Davis, Epik’s senior vice president of communication, said in a statement he put forth triggered by a number of media requests, many seemingly intended on rehashing “prior falsehoods.” Several reports linked Epik to Parler. A domain name search appeared to show that Parler had registered with Epik, which in the past took on free speech platform Gab after it was booted from other companies. …

