https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-biden-promotes-institutional-racism-msm-says-nothing/
"Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild." — President-elect Biden pic.twitter.com/pIyDuhf5pH — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 10, 2021 “Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, […]