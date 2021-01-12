https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/behind-planned-armed-march-capitol-hill-deep-state-plot/

WARNING! There are several armed protests at state capitols across the country before inaugural ceremonies next week.

WE ARE URGING YOU NOT TO ATTEND!

Think about this– The far-left tech giants took away President Trump’s ability to communicate freely to the American public following the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters, Antifa and other individuals.

The Gateway Pundit reported on these planned protests yesterday.

Aaron Katersky reported: “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” according to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC. A group is calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day, per an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC. The FBI has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur,” according to a bulletin obtained by ABC.

For the record, these “armed protests” in the coming days ARE NOT sanctioned by the Trump Campaign.

We are looking more into who is behind this movement.

Here is a nondescript flyer for the event.

Notice there is no organizing group listed on the flyer.

That’s weird.

And The Sun posted a social media post on Parler by “Kenneth Brooks” @KennethBrooks1911 who posted the flyer.

Kenneth includes the hashtag “boogaloo” in his announcement.

That is suspect in itself.

The “boogaloo” group is a mysterious group that popped up in the last few years since Trump became president. Although, it does not appear to be a large group, its name pops up frequently in liberal media reports.

Are people really that stupid to put “boogaloo” in their social media posts?

It should be noted that they are gathering at the same place where Antifa met on January 6th right before the US Capitol was stormed!

If you have more information on this organizing group please comment below or send us an email.

Thank you.

