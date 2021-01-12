https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533915-woman-interrupts-schumer-press-conference-calls-him-racist-anti-semite

A woman interrupted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) during a press conference on the streets of New York on Tuesday, screaming at him and calling him a "racist anti-Semite."

A video of the incident shared to Twitter shows the masked woman railing against Schumer as she made various claims about him and defended the violence on the Capitol that took place last week.

“I’m talking to this racist anti-Semite,” she yelled at the beginning of the footage, going on to claim that Schumer, who is Jewish, is a Hitler follower.

She said she is “glad” that the “Trumpsters” had it in them, referencing the attack on the nation’s Capitol building.

At one point, she noted that she got “sexually excited” over the idea of Schumer hiding under his desk during the siege.

“That’s how much I loathe you,” she yelled. “That’s how much I’m glad what they do.”

The heckler then threw a slur against a man who tried to subdue her, calling him a “racist cracker.”

“Where in the 1st Amendment say that you have to protest peacefully and politely?” she asked. “As long as there’s outrage and unrest in our hearts, there’s going to be unrest in these streets.”

She repeatedly asked Schumer if he asked police to stand down during the Capitol riots, saying he did so during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“These Trump supports are going to go to your house, they’re going to go to Pelosi’s house,” she yelled. “And I will be right there to support them.”

She then yelled at people nearby who told her “enough” and booed her over her threats of violence, repeatedly telling them to “shut the f— up.”

When security tried to remove her from the scene, she yelled, “Six feet! Six feet! Stand down! Stand down! Stand down!”

“You can dish it out but you can’t take it,” she concluded.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

