The freak show continues.

After stealing the 2020 election with the greatest heist in world history, Joe Biden, who likely didn’t receive 60 million valid votes to President Trump’s 74 million votes, wants to unite the country. He announced today that the theme for his inauguration per the is ‘America United‘.

Let’s just all forgive and forget. They’ll steal your election, call you a racist, call you a liar for saying the election was stolen, steal your vote, impeach your President, put him under constant coup attempts and legal attacks, call your President a racist, censor you, removed your freedom of speech, force racist BLM down your throat, steal two Georgia Senate seats…. but hey, let’s all move on… no big deal man.

Biden already announced that he is holding a zoom call for his inauguration in place of his famous circles:

It’s unknown how many children will be at Biden’s inauguration:

We also don’t know if Corn Pop has moved on enough to be there:

What we do know is that this freak show is just beginning.

