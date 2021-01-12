https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/12/you-should-talk-jake-tappers-too-busy-insulting-trump-supporting-snowflakes-to-realize-hes-just-described-himself-and-his-msm-pals/

Pelt-wearing horn guy QAnon Jake Angeli has had a rough go of detention so far, having only recently been allowed access to organic food.

Jake Angeli is a cautionary tale about what happens when you coddle your kids too much. And you’ll have to lift up a whole lotta rocks to find anyone who’s sympathizing with his plight.

And speaking of cautionary tales, let’s check in with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

What happens when you spend too much time hanging out with Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter?

This. This is what happens:

Who thinks Jake Angeli is a tough guy, other than Angeli himself and emotionally stunted QAnon fans? If Tapper honestly believes that a Pajama Boy like Jake Angeli is representative of the Right as a whole, then Tapper might as well be wearing the stupid hat.

Remember when Jake Tapper wasn’t this way? We do. It was nice.

But now, we’re stuck with yet another self-righteous Real Journalist™ who much prefers projection to introspection.

To an effing T.

