Pelt-wearing horn guy QAnon Jake Angeli has had a rough go of detention so far, having only recently been allowed access to organic food.

Jake Angeli is a cautionary tale about what happens when you coddle your kids too much. And you’ll have to lift up a whole lotta rocks to find anyone who’s sympathizing with his plight.

And speaking of cautionary tales, let’s check in with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

What happens when you spend too much time hanging out with Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter?

This. This is what happens:

One of the defining features of this era has been the most fragile of snowflakes, the brittlest of spirits, masquerading as confrontational tough guys. https://t.co/eEBbycmrw9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

Who thinks Jake Angeli is a tough guy, other than Angeli himself and emotionally stunted QAnon fans? If Tapper honestly believes that a Pajama Boy like Jake Angeli is representative of the Right as a whole, then Tapper might as well be wearing the stupid hat.

He’s a thirty-three-year-old man-child actor who still lives with his mommy and would rather starve than eat non-organic food. The epitome of a MAGA Trump voter, to be sure! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 12, 2021

Remember when Jake Tapper wasn’t this way? We do. It was nice.

But now, we’re stuck with yet another self-righteous Real Journalist™ who much prefers projection to introspection.

Self Awareness: negative https://t.co/noe4AuXGMk — Gwen of the North Ice, ⭐️ (@GwenNorth14) January 12, 2021

Lol you should talk Jake https://t.co/krwVSFjh2u — Actually, Joshua…. (@ArsonArtist88) January 12, 2021

This perfectly describes Jake Tapper. https://t.co/fZHjRm4Ueh — Deep Goat (@hereonkstreet) January 12, 2021

But enough about the WH Press Corps https://t.co/u8LWqTbFpj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 12, 2021

Jake has perfectly described every major media journalist in DC. https://t.co/BPu7ngMFyQ — Rebel Scum (@Mike___Kilo) January 12, 2021

To an effing T.

Another one of the defining features of this era has been the most fragile of snowflakes, the brittlest of spirits, masquerading as courageous guardians of democracy and speakers of truth to power https://t.co/KG4Tykk6BB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 12, 2021

