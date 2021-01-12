https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/socialist-loathe-heckler-disrupts-chuck-schumers-presser-nyc-video/

Hecklers interrupted Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s presser in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Schumer called for Americans who stormed the US Capitol last week to be placed on the no-fly list.

“We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage,” Schumer said.

A protester, who described him/herself as a “transsexual gypsy” confronted Schumer and called him a “racist anti-Semite.”

“Remember this, Adolf Hitler was a Socialist and that’s exactly who you follow!” the protester said to Schumer. “You’re nothing but a coward!”

WATCH:

According to reporters, another protester shouted at Schumer, “Traitor! Treason! You’re going down, buddy! Traitor! To this nation! Everyone knows!”

