We knew the fangirling for Biden on the Left was going to be pretty damn annoying over the next four years (or however long Kamala Harris allows him to stay president), but this from Caitlin Flanagan well and truly triggered our gag reflex.

Biden.

Sexy?

Just no.

All the no.

So much no.

No no no.

HOO boy … we’re not sure we’re gonna make it, folks.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s enough of that, people.

Annnd we’re dead.

So HAWT.

You know when you’re so grossed out your body does an all-over gross-out shiver? That just happened.

Not enough FFS in the world.

But you see wrinkles, right?

***

