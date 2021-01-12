https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/youtube-suspends-trump-channel-seven-days-latest-strike-big-tech-censors?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

YouTube on Tuesday night abruptly suspended President Trump’s channel for seven days and disabled comments by users, saying that it was trying to ward off the potential for violence.

In the latest move by big tech censors, YouTube claimed one of the president’s recent videos violated its standards, without specifying which one.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the Google-owned video giant said in a tweet. ”It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.”

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” it added.

