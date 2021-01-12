https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sheldon-adelson-death-zoa-zionist/2021/01/12/id/1005280

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein released a statement on Tuesday mourning the loss of Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino mogul and prominent donor to Republican and Jewish causes, who died at 87.

“Sheldon’s deep love of the Jewish people and the Jewish State of Israel knew no bounds,” the statement read. “Sheldon was the proudest Jew I ever knew.”

Klein added that “Adelson also had a great love for America and humanity and the people he shared this earth with. He especially admired people whom he called ‘great humanitarians,’” and each year funded hundreds of millions of dollars of medical research to fight many types of diseases.

“One of Sheldon’s most important dreams was moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem,” Klein recalled. “I’ll never forget the day he called me from his car a moment after he left then-President-elect Donald Trump’s office at the Trump Tower in NYC. Sheldon very excitedly told me that Donald Trump had just promised him he would move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem during his term in office. And he did. And Sheldon deserves a great deal of credit for that historic achievement.”

Klein added that, in addition to the great love he had for his family, “no discussion of Sheldon’s life is complete without mentioning his enormous philanthropy for fighting against anti-Semitism, fighting on campuses against the anti Israel propaganda, combatting lies against Israel and Jews, and making sure that we never forget the horrors of the Holocaust.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

