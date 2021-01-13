https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/turning-new-york-city-wasteland-mayor-de-blasio-cancels-trump-organization-contracts/

After turning New York City into a wasteland with Covid lockdown orders and allowing BLM-Antifa to run wild in the streets, Mayor de Blasio announced he will cancel Trump Organization contracts.

Black Lives Matter terrorists destroyed New York City over the summer with de Blasio’s blessing.

De Blasio waged a war on police and as a result, murder skyrocketed in 2020 — The city recorded 447 homicides, a 41% increase over 2019.

Countless small businesses were destroyed as a direct result of de Blasio’s failed leadership and now he’s targeting the Trump Organization.

“New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists.” – de Blasio said.

New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists. We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021

De Blasio said his admin will cancel its agreements to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and Ferry Point Golf Course in accordance with the steps outlined in the contracts.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

President Trump repeatedly called for peace last week but the Democrat-media complex blamed the chaos at the US Capitol on Trump and his supporters.

The goal of the radical left is to make every single Trump supporter destitute for the ‘crime’ of supporting Trump’s America first agenda.

