Airbnb announced Wednesday that it will cancel reservations in the District of Columbia metro area during Inauguration week, citing travel advisories from various local, state, and federal officials. The online rental company said in a press release that reservations made during the time period will be canceled and that any future booking attempts will be blocked. Reservations made through HotelTonight, a hotel reservation site owned by Airbnb, are also being canceled. Guests will receive full refunds, and Airbnb will pay hosts what they would have earned from those canceled reservations. “Airbnb’s work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, D.C. officials, Metro Police, and Members of Congress throughout this week,” a Wednesday press release reads. “In particular, Mayor [Muriel] Bowser, Governor [Larry] Hogan, and Governor [Ralph] Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the …