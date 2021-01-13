https://bigleaguepolitics.com/olympic-gold-medalist-swimmer-is-accused-of-participating-in-u-s-capitol-siege/

Klete Keller, a 38-year-old U.S. swimmer who won two Olympic gold medals, is being accused of participating in last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol.

He is under suspicion because former teammates and coaches have ratted him out to the New York Times and other fake news outlets. Because of their big mouths, he may be facing federal charges in the near future.

Additionally, there is video from inside the Capitol showing an individual believed to be Keller wearing an Olympic team jacket while participating in the riot. A Colorado real estate firm, Hoff & Leigh, has announced that Keller has resigned in his position with the company.

“Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest but we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law,” the company said in a brief statement.

Keller won Olympic gold medals in 2004 in Athens and in 2008 in Beijing. He also won a silver medal in the 2000 Sydney games. This decorated athlete apparently thought that storming the Capitol and showing the corrupt Congress who’s boss was the right thing to do.

Keller’s alleged participation in the demonstration at the Capitol flies in the face of conspiracy theorists who have claimed without sufficient evidence that ANTIFA orchestrated the riot.

Big League Politics debunked those phony reports that are being largely pushed by MAGA grifters desperate to protect their hustle:

Less than a week after the infamous U.S. Capitol siege took place, many conservative talking heads – perhaps in an attempt to protect President Donald Trump from the nuclear fall-out – are claiming that ANTIFA terrorists were responsible for the mayhem that ultimately resulted in five people dead… However, investigative work by Big League Politics shows that there is no real evidence showing that this event was promulgated or set up by ANTIFA and the political establishment. In fact, there is more evidence showing that this was a spontaneous uprising of angry patriots who have been pushed past the breaking point. As a reporter who was embedded in the thick of the chaotic scene, I personally witnessed protesters singing “God Bless America” and “I’m Proud to be an American” while they were being tear gassed and flash banged by authorities. Protesters were risking life and limb to climb up scaffolding to wave the American flag and boldly display their patriotism. Chants included “USA! USA!” and “We the People,” with constitutional iconography being found everywhere.. Does this seem like the optics of an ANTIFA rally, or a pro-American uprising? Big Tech entities are scrambling to censor footage of the rally so that they can control the narrative about what actually took place, so people cannot understand this was a pro-freedom revival in the vein of the Founding Fathers. Additionally, much of the “evidence” showing that prominent protesters seen inside the Capitol were ANTIFA has already been debunked.

The participants in the U.S. Capitol event are largely being painted as terrorists at war with the Republic, but the truth may be far different. After all, it’s not like the loyalists were thrilled at the time when the Boston Tea Party happened.

