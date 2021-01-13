https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ocasio-cortez-media-riot/2021/01/13/id/1005477

Congress is looking into creating an investigative commission to “rein in” disinformation in the media following the siege on the US Capitol, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram.

The New York Democrat said that “We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation. It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions, but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false, so that’s something that we’re looking into.”

Following the riot, social media giants and Silicon Valley permanently suspended President Donald Trump from their platforms and deleted the accounts of many of his backers, the New York Post reported.

“There’s absolutely a commission that’s being discussed but it seems to be more investigating in style rather than truth and reconciliation,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that “several members of Congress in some of my discussions have brought up media literacy because that is part of what happened here.”

The congresswoman also said that she feared for her life during the riot, stating that “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. Not just in a general sense, but in a very, very specific sense.”

However, she did not go into details of what happened, citing security concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez also mentioned that she would seek counseling soon due to the trauma of the siege, emphasizing that “ I’m not ashamed to say that, because I think… nobody should be ashamed to say that.”

