posted by Hannity Staff – 7.12.19

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her demand to be sworn-in during a public hearing Friday; saying she requested the strange procedure because Republicans “state that she’s lying” about border security.

“GOP has been stating that I am lying about the translated accounts of migrants at the border, particularly about the fact that women were drinking out of a toilet bowl. Committee staff conferred with me ahead of time about requesting to be sworn in,” confirmed AOC on Twitter.

GOP has been stating that I am lying about the translated accounts of migrants at the border, particularly about the fact that women were drinking out of a toilet bowl. Committee staff conferred with me ahead of time about requesting to be sworn in. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 12, 2019

Original Story:

In an unusual and bizarre move, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded she be sworn-in during a Congressional hearing on border security Friday; leaving Chairman Elijah Cummings confused before the entire committee.

At a hearing on migrant children and border security, @AOC is sworn in for dramatic effect. “We usually don’t require a swearing in, but you want to be sworn in?” —@RepCummings “Yes.” @AOC pic.twitter.com/lqeQrDoTT0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2019

“Mr. Chair, I would like to be sworn in,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m sorry?” asked Rep. Cummings.

“I would like to be sworn in,” she repeated.

“We usually don’t require a swearing in, but you want to be sworn in?” asked Cummings again.

“Yes,” demanded Ocasio-Cortez.

“Alright, ummmm. Ok,” said the Chair.