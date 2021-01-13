https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-southern-states-red-states-suppressed-states-liberated-heal-usa

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed without evidence during an hour-long Instagram post Tuesday that Southern states are not “red states,” but rather “suppressed states” that need to be liberated to “heal” America.

“That’s what we got to do. We got to organize. And I think what we saw in Georgia is a really good example with black women leading the way, with multiracial and multicultural organizations leading the way, um, they proved that southern states are not red states,” she claimed. “They are suppressed states. Which means the only way that our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states, the actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people—from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way. That’s the only way.”

“We just got to keep pushing, but tonight the votes that happened were to urge Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th and tomorrow we vote on impeachment,” she continued. “We will be impeaching the president of the United States tomorrow.”

The wins by Georgia Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are much more complex than what Ocasio-Cortez tries to claim. The Republican Party significantly damaged its chances of winning the Senate run-off races by pushing claims that the elections in the state were rigged, by not focusing on the things necessary to win, and by alleged fringe Trump supporters who used their social media accounts to encourage people not to vote and to spread false claims that the Republican Senate candidates were going to be arrested, along with state-level GOP officials in the state.

The New York Times, which noted that Georgia leans right politically, said that Republicans were at a significant disadvantage in the race because they were “handicapped by Mr. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat, which robbed them of what might have been their best argument for election: that they would be a check on liberal excesses in a government controlled by Democrats.” Political analysts noted that polling found that telling voters that there needed to be a check on the Biden administration by having a Republican Senate was the most effective message available, yet Republicans couldn’t use it because of Trump.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, which is conservative, added the following analysis:

If you want to win, don’t tell voters that their votes don’t matter. Don’t have a President tell his voters that the last election was stolen, that Georgia Republicans were complicit in the theft, that GOP Senate leaders don’t care, and then expect those same voters to turn out in the Senate runoffs after a rally and a few tweets. Donald Trump cost Republicans the Senate by making the two Georgia runoffs a referendum on himself. The races should have been a referendum on blocking Democrats from controlling all of Congress and the executive branch. But that message was obscured, if not obliterated, by Mr. Trump’s insistence on telling voters day after day that he was cheated in November—no matter the lack of credible evidence or plausible path to victory. … Mr. Trump also hurt Republicans by stumping for $2,000 in Covid relief checks after the GOP Senate had voted for $600. The President’s negotiators had signed off on the $600, but Mr. Trump seemed bent on punishing GOP Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and John Thune for not endorsing his fanciful bid to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. In essence, Mr. Trump gave away control of the Senate to the Democrats with acts of political egotism. And that’s the generous interpretation. The more cynical one—and plausible given his political character—is that Mr. Trump wanted Republicans to lose the Senate to show they couldn’t keep power without him.

WATCH:

AOC: “The only way our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states … liberation of working people from an economic, social, and racial oppression” pic.twitter.com/d2zO6XTL9h — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

