https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/13/aoc-white-supremacist-republican-lawmakers-would-help-crazy-people-hurt-me/

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hysterically claimed on an Instagram story Tuesday her Republican colleagues would help criminals find and hurt her as a storm of riotous Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

“I myself did not even feel safe going to that extraction point,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the House bunker harboring lawmakers from the chaos, “because there were QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers and frankly white supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point.”

The New York congresswoman continued, claiming, without ever naming those she thought might harm her, would “disclose my location and who would allow me, who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped, etc., and so I didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress.”

Describing the Capitol insurrection, @AOC says she “didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress”: “There were QAnon … and white supremacist members of Congress … who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt.” pic.twitter.com/t2ShJKRW0Q — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

Lawmakers were evacuated from the legislative chambers just moments from rioters breaking into the floors of the House and Senate where members were debating certification of the Electoral College votes formally granting President-elect Joe Biden the keys to the White House.

Several members at the bunker reportedly refused to wear masks in the undisclosed location. At least three lawmakers tested positive for the novel Wuhan coronavirus afterward. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington has blamed Republicans who didn’t wear masks for her infection, despite being spotted not wearing a mask herself in the House gallery or considering she may have been infected by someone else.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called out GOP lawmakers for not wearing masks while pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, however, a video shows Jayapal was not wearing a mask for several minutes while sitting in the House gallery with other members & staff: https://t.co/6LOvHZ4a0p — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 12, 2021

