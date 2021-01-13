https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/13/axios-reports-mitch-mcconnell-is-leaning-toward-convicting-president-trump/

With today’s planned vote in the House to impeach President Trump for the 2nd time, there’s a question of what happens next in the Senate. And this leads us to a report last night from Axios saying that Mitch McConnell is “leaning toward” convicting the president:

“There’s a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial, sources tell Axios”:

It’s likely, however, that any Senate trial would happen after President Trump has left office so  ¯_(ツ)_/¯:

The New York Times is also reporting that McConnell has told colleagues that he thinks President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and that he’s open to censure as well:

The censure vote would have been instead of impeachment, so that looks off the table for now:

Are there really 20 Republicans in the Senate who would vote to convict? This seems high:

Full story here with one last nugget on Merrick Garland:

