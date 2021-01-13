https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/baseball-great-curt-schilling-says-aig-canceled-insurance-conservative-beliefs-company-got-182-billion-bailout-us-taxpayers/

Conservative pundit and former baseball great Curt Schilling tweeted out this week that AIG canceled his insurance policy over his “social media profile.”

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my “Social Media profile” — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Curt added this…

REMEMBER: AIG is the same company that got a $182 BILLION bailout from the US government and US taxpayers in

Summit News reported:

“We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my “Social Media profile,” tweeted Schilling. “The agent told us it was a decision made by and with their PR department in conjunction with management,” he added. While innumerable Trump supporters have lost their Twitter and Facebook accounts due to social media censorship and cancel culture, cases of individuals being cut off by banks and other financial services are now growing too. The purge has gone beyond the realm of simply silencing people on major platforms for their opinions, but punishing them for expressing them by trying to make their lives unlivable. Numerous respondents pointed out the obvious – that without insurance it’s impossible to mortgage a home or register a vehicle.

