Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling — an outspoken conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump — on Tuesday claimed that AIG canceled his insurance due to his “social media profile.”

What are the details?

Schilling also said on Twitter that his assertion is “real” and that it won’t be “even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years.” In his aforementioned tweet, he also included a screenshot of what appears to be communication from an AIG representative.

The text of the apparent AIG communication states: “Unfortunately, the underwriter was unable to accept my request. I also went up the chain of … command and asked our AIG Marketing Representative for an exception, but unfortunately he was unable to grant one. He realized that you were a longtime AIG client since 2004 and also a profitable account (no claims), but it was a management decision that was made collectively between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.”

When a commenter wondered if Schilling’s claim about AIG is true, he shot back, “If it’s true? First off why would I lie about some bulls**t like this, and second … You don’t think they’d be lining up lawyers to sue for defamation/slander/libel RIGHT NOW if I was lying? Hell, I tagged them in the tweet.”

AIG on Wednesday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for comment on Schilling’s accusation. Schilling also on Wednesday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for additional information.

What else did Schilling say?

Schilling also said his insurance cancelation mirrors “the coming storm” in America under Democrats who want “power and control, then FU.”

Another commenter asked if his insurance being dropped is legal. Schilling replied, “Woooooooooo there. Hold up champ. ‘Legal,’ at least as I see it, is no longer a restraint on the left. The burning, looting, rioting, F the police, assault, all of that and the massive fraud. Hell the next time a Clinton does something legal will be the first. None in jail…”

In addition, Schilling posted a tweet the night of Jan. 6 that appeared to support the U.S. Capitol riot, saying, “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for Air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for s**t that matters like rights, democracy and the end of gov’t corruption.”

The aforementioned tweet was still on Schilling’s Twitter page Wednesday afternoon; it’s not clear if the tweet had anything to do with Schilling’s claim about AIG dropping his insurance.

Outspoken

Schilling’s outspokenness, particularly with regard to his conservative politics, has led to numerous controversies over the years:

His June 2016 blog post in the wake of the terror attack at an Orlando gay nightclub lit into gun control advocates and Muslims.

ESPN fired him in April 2016 for a meme he posted that mocked transgender bathroom laws.

And the sports network pulled him off the air in September 2015 for the rest of the baseball season over a tweet against radical Islam.

Also it’s long been opined that his politics have kept him out baseball’s Hall of Fame, but a Philadelphia sportswriter — Schilling played for the Phillies before taking the mound for the World Series-winning Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox — wrote that “Schilling belongs in Hall of Fame even though his views are worthy of nothing but shame.”

Just before Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Schilling said his support of the president also was keeping out of the Hall.

“I promise you if I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I would be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year,” Schilling told TMZ Sports, a reference to baseball writers’ politics as well as their all-powerful votes that grant entrance into Cooperstown.

