The life of the late Republican Senator John McCain will be the subject of an upcoming biopic, The Wrap reported on Wednesday.

Craig Turk, who was also involved in “FBI” and “The Good Wife,” will be the producer, along with Greg Silverman, founder and CEO of Stampede Ventures.

The screenplay of the film, which has the blessing of Cindy McCain and his family, will be written by Mark Salter, who authored the late senator’s biography on which the film is based.

“I’ve been helping to tell John McCain’s story for three decades,” said Salter, who was McCain’s political adviser and friend. “It will be a special privilege to work with Craig, Greg, and the McCain family to tell it in film.”

After serving as a U.S. Navy Officer, McCain was a senator for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018. He was also the Republican nominee for president in the 2008 election.

“It has been a long time wish of mine to collaborate with the brilliant Craig Turk, and it seems more fitting than ever that we tell the story of one of America’s greatest public servants and believers in our democratic system,” Silverman said. “It is Stampede Ventures’ honor to celebrate the valor and character of John McCain, working with his family and loved ones to produce this inspiring American story.”

