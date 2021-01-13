https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-impeaches-trump-again

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” and claiming that his rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election roused a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last week as Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

With the vote, Trump became the only president in United States history to be impeached for a second time, having now received the rebuke twice in the span of 13 months.

What are the details?

The resolution was approved by a vote of 232-197 after all Democratic members of the House and 10 Republicans voted in favor of impeaching the president.

The 10 Republicans who approved the resolution were Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Dan Newhouse (Wash.), Jaime Herrera Beutler, (Wash.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), John Katko (N.Y.), Fred Upton (Mich.), and Peter Meijer (Mich.), Tom Rice (S.C.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), and David Valadao (Calif.)

House Democratic lawmakers introduced the single article of impeachment earlier this week, declaring that Trump “engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

“Incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts,” the resolution stated.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the resolution added.

What’s the background?

Trump, who has maintained that the 2020 election was fraudulent, delivered a speech on Jan. 6 to hundreds of thousands of his supporters who were gathered near the White House to protest the results of the election. In the speech, he once again claimed that the election was “rigged” and instructed his supporters to march over “to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make [their] voices heard.”

Some of his supporters, however, opted to violently fight with police, breach security perimeters, and invade the Capitol building. The riot has resulted in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to many more.

In the aftermath of the shocking incident, several lawmakers on Capitol Hill from both parties have pinned blame on Trump for the violence.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday for the first time since the incident, Trump slammed the move to impeach him a second time as “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics” and defended his speech as “totally appropriate.”

What’s next?

Now that the House has formally impeached the president, the resolution will be transmitted to the Senate for a trial. However, it is unclear whether such a trial will ever take place, since the current Republican-led Senate will not return to session until Jan. 19, just one day before Trump leaves office.

If the impeachment article is withheld until after Senate control flips to the Democrats on Jan. 20, a trial could potentially be held after Trump has already left office.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to include the names of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment.

