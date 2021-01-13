https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-texas-election-fraudster-caught-project-veritas-undercover-sting-arrested-widespread-vote-harvesting-faces-20-years-prison/

Finally!

In October Project Veritas released a bombshell undercover video of a Texas “Republican” consultant violating both Texas and federal laws.

Raquel Rodriguez, a consultant for GOP House candidate Mauro Garza was caught on camera coercing and bribing voters into voting Democrat.

Rodriguez is seen on camera taking the ballot from the voter and helping her fill it out.

Later on, Rodriguez admits that what she is doing is illegal and brags about giving the elderly voter a pretty shawl as a gift for her Democrat vote!

“That’s illegal. I could go to jail,” Rodriguez tells a Project Veritas undercover journalist. “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.”

BREAKING: TX “Republican” consultant & ‘Ballot Chaser’ ILLEGALLY pressures voter to change vote to Dem candidate with GIFT! “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.” “You know on here you chose a Rep, not a Dem right?”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/npn4CbJzIi — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 27, 2020

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately got to work investigating Rodriguez after Project Veritas released damning video of her ballot chasing operation.

On Wednesday, Ken Paxton announced Raquel Rodriguez was arrested for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.

“Each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code,” Paxton said.

Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison.

VERITAS INVESTIGATION INTO VOTER FRAUD LEADS TO ARREST. For those who say “nothing matters” this is for you. For those in the news media who says there is no such thing as voter fraud and what we do is nothing more than an attempt to “undermine elections,” TAKE A SEAT! pic.twitter.com/L65hvsesSb — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2021

