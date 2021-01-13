https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/BrianBabin-NewsmaxTV-DonaldTrump-Impeachment/2021/01/13/id/1005479

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV Wednesday defended President Donald Trump and rejected the push to impeach him after his supporters rioted at the Capitol last week.

The House met on Wednesday to debate impeaching Trump over the riot, which Democrats and some Republicans blame on the president.

Babin told “American Agenda” that impeaching Trump would be “a grave error,” and “a big mistake… at this time. I think an attempt to impeach this president, which obviously is ongoing right now, before President Trump leaves office in just eight days. I think it’s going to do nothing but further divide up our country, a country that hasn’t been this divided since right before the Civil War. And I think it’s going to do damage.”

He added, “I wish that they would think twice about this one. As one who was sitting on the House floor when all this happened, I can tell you that we condemned the invasion of the capital that night.”

