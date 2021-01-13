https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bruce-willis-asked-to-leave-store-for-refusing-to-wear-a-mask-photo/

He’d rather live free.

Bruce Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Tuesday after he refused to wear a mask, a spy tells Page Six.

The spy says people inside the store became upset that Willis, 65, wasn’t wearing a mask. We’re told the “Die Hard” star, who was photographed at the store without a mask on, walked away without making his purchase.