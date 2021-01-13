https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/534031-car-dealership-fires-man-seen-in-videos-at-capitol-riot

A car dealership in Savannah, Ga. has fired one of its employees who was seen in videos participating in last week’s deadly Capitol riot.

Vaden Nissan fired Dominic Box on Friday, local NBC-affiliate WSAV-TV reports.

In a statement to the news station, Vaden Automotive said, “We are no longer affiliated with him in any way and we are not at liberty to discuss employment matters.”

The car dealership did not disclose what its motivation behind firing Vaden was, and Box reportedly refused to speak to the news station when contacted for comment.

WSAV notes that Box is an outspoken supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories, which have been blamed for inflaming the rioters who stormed through the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Box live-streamed videos of himself at the riot on his now-defunct Facebook page, WSAV reports.

“I don’t know what you can do to stop a crowd this size with one thing on their mind,” Box said in one of the videos while still outside the Capitol. “After hearing the president speak, specify the numbers and the ways in which this election was stolen from us, I can definitely say I’d rather be on this side.”

According to WSAV, Box later posted a video of rioters inside the Capitol building.

The FBI is currently gathering tips and information in order to track down those who took part in the deadly Capitol breach. More than 100 people have been arrested so far, with Robert Keith Packer, the man who was seen wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, arrested on Wednesday.

