The United States reported another new one-day high with over 4,300 people who have died after contracting the CCP virus, despite millions of people being vaccinated in recent weeks.

The nation’s overall death toll from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million.

UK Pledges 24/7 Vaccine Program

Britain’s CCP virus vaccine program will operate around the clock seven days a week “as soon as we can,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Wednesday as the UK accelerates efforts to inoculate millions of its most vulnerable people against the virus.

Johnson said “at the moment, the limit is on supply” of the vaccines rather than on the ability of the country’s health service to deliver jabs quickly. The push to inoculate millions quickly comes as a more contagious variant of the virus is sweeping across the UK and driving hospitals to breaking point.

China Places Millions More in Lockdown

China posted its biggest daily jump in CCP virus cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four cities put under lockdown, as the Asian country scrambles to head off a new wave of infections.

Most of the new cases were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in far northeast China also saw a rise in infections, official data showed, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people placed under home quarantine.

Herd Immunity Not Attainable in 2021: WHO

Despite vaccines rolling out in different countries, no one should expect herd immunity to the CCP virus this year, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Swaminathan stressed the need for the world to continue to implement measures to protect against the CCP virus, as the emergency roll-out of vaccines would not stop the need for “physical distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing,” Al Jazeera reported.

Lorenz Duchamps, Victoria Kelly-Clark, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

