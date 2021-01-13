https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/chinese-communist-spy-lover-eric-swalwell-compares-president-trump-osama-bin-laden-video/

Eric Swalwell poses with his Chinese spy lover Fang Fang

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell to be an impeachment manager in her latest attack on President Trump.

Eric Swalwell was recently outed for having a sexual relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

Fang Fang helped bundled money for Swalwell and it recently came out that the Democrat Rep from California is compromised because of his years-long sexual relationship with the spy.

Rather than booting Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, Pelosi promoted Swalwell to impeachment manager.

On Tuesday, Swalwell, who is compromised by the Communist Chinese, compared President Trump to Osama Bin Laden.

“I’m comparing the words of a individual who would incite and radicalize somebody as Osama Bin Laden did to what President Trump did. You don’t actually have to commit the violence yourself but if you call others to violence that itself is a crime,” Swalwell said.

