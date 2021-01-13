https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-cuomo-don-lemon-claim-blm-justified-capitol-hill-riot

CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are under the impression that the riot on Capitol Hill last Wednesday was somehow in a different class than the Black Lives Matter riots last summer because BLM and antifa were destroying livelihoods in pursuit of a just cause.

Speaking with Ken Cuccinelli on his show Tuesday night, Chris Cuomo said that trying to overturn an election is “different than being pissed off about being shot by the cops.”

“They just haven’t done it at the Capitol. They’ve been doing it all over the country for seven months,” Cuccinelli said of the riots.

“That matters. That matters. Overturning the election is different than being pissed off about being shot by cops,” Cuomo asserted, as reported by Newsbusters.

It should be noted that protesters clashed with Secret Service when they toppled barricades that were erected in front of the White House.

Later, when passing the baton off to Don Lemon for the night, the two CNN hosts commiserated on how the two riots do not compare.

“That was a very important interview. And listen, I’m glad you mentioned about being shot by cops because you cannot compare. And I’m sick of people comparing. You can’t compare what happened this summer to what happened at the Capitol. It’s two different things,” asserted Lemon.

“One is built on people, on racial justice, on criminal justice, right, on reform, on police not beating up – or police treating people of color differently than they do whites. Okay? That is not a lie. Those are facts. Go look at them. What happened at the Capitol was built on a lie perpetrated by the president and the people who support him,” he continued. “So, just on that one merit, if you want to call it, it’s not comparable. That things are not comparable. So they should not be doing it. And stop this whataboutism.”

Cuomo even went as far to say that whenever conservatives bring up the BLM riots they mean to say that they “do not care” about what happened at the Capitol last week.

“The truth is, as soon as somebody says to you, Don, they are aware of what happened last week – ‘but this summer’ – as soon as the words come out of their mouth, they do not care about what happened last week,” Cuomo said.

“They know everything that you’re saying and I’m saying. They get that it’s not apples to apples,” he added. “What it is, is a reflection of the truth, of what is happening in this country. Which is there are people who don’t care, who don’t like what was done, who don’t believe that black people are justified, and it’s why last week happened. And we can get angry too.”

