After falling victim to a case of mistaken identity, actor and martial arts icon Chuck Norris has condemned the violence on Capitol Hill in response to a viral photo of an uncanny doppelganger attending the infamous event.

Speaking with Fox News on Tuesday, a rep for Norris denied having any connection to the man in the photo, noting that the actor has been residing safely at his Texas ranch.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome,” wrote the rep. “Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas, where he has been with his family.”

Chuck Norris did not personally respond to the viral photo until Wednesday when he released a statement on Instagram calling for “Law and Order” and a “peaceful transition of power.”

“It has come to my attention that unfortunately there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots on January 6th. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. Let me be clear that there is no room for violence of any kind in our society, including in the context of political protests. A peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democratic system of government. I am and always will be for Law and Order,” he said.

When the photo went viral, people on social media were quick to note the differences between Chuck Norris and his doppelganger. For instance, Chuck Norris has blue eyes while the man in the photo has brown eyes.

Though Norris did not participate in the Capitol Hill riots, he is certainly no stranger to American politics and is an outspoken Republican. After initially endorsing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2016 presidential primary, he eventually endorsed Trump after Trump clinched the nomination:

I truly believe that the people who have a negative view of Trump will be pleasantly surprised when he becomes the leader of our country. I also believe he will make positive changes that will benefit the people who need it most. You can always tell a person’s real character and personhood by those who closely surround him, especially if they’re family. Consider not only how poised and positive Trump’s adult children are but also how much they admire and respect their father. Even the liberal media, with all of its bias against Trump, cannot say a negative thing about how much his children love him, and how much he loves his children. Do you think that type of family passion and values could really exist without the family’s members knowing Trump is the real deal? Once Trump occupies the White House, “The People’s House,” his family will grow so to speak to include the American people. He will stand up for us – all of us. As he said at the convention, “I am your voice.”

Chuck Norris is also an outspoken and professed Christian and has endorsed the Intelligent Design movement.

