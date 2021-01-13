https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/clueless-twitter-halfwits-condemn-uganda-blocking-app-violating-openinternet-just-days-ban-president-united-states-remove-top-followers/

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Ferguson riots in St. Louis before they burned down the business district a second time. Promoting violence was OK back in 2014.

Twitter is openly condemning internet service providers blocking social media apps in the run-up to an election in Uganda as it takes criticism for alleged censorship on its own platform.

This was just days after they banned the President of the United States and removed or censored his top followers.

These people really are clueless.

Via Twitter:

Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Via Twitter:

The freaking idiots at @Twitter has lost their freaking minds. This is one of the funniest things I’ve seen all month. pic.twitter.com/iHPG74LDXB — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) January 13, 2021

