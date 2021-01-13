

"We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my 'Social Media profile,'" Schilling said on Twitter. We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Schilling shared a screenshot purportedly showing an AIG employee telling him that while they appreciate that he’s been a “long time AIG client since 2004” “it was a management decision that was made collectively between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.” Cut out personal information and kept the relevant part readable. But ya, it’s real and I don’t imagine it’s even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi’s win and the fraud is allowed to stand pic.twitter.com/oMxqBZ0mhz — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

That was their reasoning. The agent told us it was a decision made by and with their PR department in conjunction with management. — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Come on man, have you even been watching the past week? This is EXACTLY who these people are — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

If it’s true? First off why would I lie about some bullshit like this and second? You don’t think they’d be lining up lawyers to sue for defamation/slander/libel RIGHT NOW if I was lying? Hell, I tagged them in the tweet. — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

AIG has yet to respond on Twitter. Schilling had a bunch of hit pieces written about him last week because he voiced support for the mostly peaceful protesters who stormed the Capitol. You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for shit that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 7, 2021

Did a single person lose their insurance because they voiced support for the Black Lives Matter riots — which the insurance industry themselves said were the most damaging riots in US history? Did a single person involved in the riots lose their insurance? I can’t find a single article to suggest anyone did and as we all know the vast majority of the perps were never even prosecuted! Lest anyone be foolish enough to claim AIG is a “private company” and can therefor do whatever they want, AIG was slated to collapse during the 2008 financial crisis but was bailed out by US taxpayers for $182 billion during the Obama administration. We saved this company from collapse and this is allegedly how they repay us? Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds, Parler and Telegram.