Famed Boston Red Sox pitcher-turned-conservative commentator Curt Schilling said Tuesday that American International Group (AIG) had cancelled his insurance plan due to his “social media profile.”

“We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile,'” Schilling said on Twitter.


Schilling shared a screenshot purportedly showing an AIG employee telling him that while they appreciate that he’s been a “long time AIG client since 2004” “it was a management decision that was made collectively between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.”





AIG has yet to respond on Twitter.

Schilling had a bunch of hit pieces written about him last week because he voiced support for the mostly peaceful protesters who stormed the Capitol.


Did a single person lose their insurance because they voiced support for the Black Lives Matter riots — which the insurance industry themselves said were the most damaging riots in US history?

Did a single person involved in the riots lose their insurance?

I can’t find a single article to suggest anyone did and as we all know the vast majority of the perps were never even prosecuted!

Lest anyone be foolish enough to claim AIG is a “private company” and can therefor do whatever they want, AIG was slated to collapse during the 2008 financial crisis but was bailed out by US taxpayers for $182 billion during the Obama administration.

We saved this company from collapse and this is allegedly how they repay us?

