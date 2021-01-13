https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cut-off-big-tech-president-trump-issues-statement-via-press-release-calling-no-violence-demonstrations/

Having been cut off by Big Tech from communicating directly with the American people, President Trump issued a statement Wednesday calling for no violence at demonstration via a press release sent to reporters.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers”

File screen image from video statement by President Trump last week.

The statement was issued as the House of Representatives was debating an article of impeachment against Trump accusing him of inciting the storming of the Capitol last week.

Trump’s statement was first reported by Fox News. A senior Trump adviser told Fox that Trump is also calling on Americans and Big Tech to ensure a peaceful transition.

TRENDING: TWO MORE GOP LAWMAKERS Call on Liz Cheney to Step Down as House Conference Chair Before She Destroys Party — It May Be Too Late

EXCLUSIVE per Trump: “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers” https://t.co/SUchVcIfGi — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 13, 2021

“President Trump is asking all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week,” a senior Trump adviser told Fox News. “President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort.” The adviser added: “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and surely we can all come together to deliver this important message and not continue to play partisan politics.”

Fox also reported that the White House will try to post the statement to government accounts.

A Trump adviser told Fox News the statement will go out as an email from the White House press office. The White House will then attempt to post the statement to all of Trump’s official social media accounts. The adviser also told Fox News the statement would be posted and distributed through all Trump campaign and political accounts.

Tuesday night, YouTube became the latest of the Big Tech companies to suspend or ban President Trump. Others include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Shopify, Twitch, Stripe, and Salesforce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

