https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dc-police-reject-foia-request-records-related-probe-siege-capitol-insider-leaked-maps-internal-docs-help-assist-rioters-navigate-building/

What did Pelosi and McConnell know of the planned attack on the US Capitol before the House impeached President Trump for inciting violence?

President Trump was blamed for the siege of the US Capitol last Wednesday, however the FBI confirmed the attack was planned several days in advance.

Investigative reporter John Solomon dropped a bombshell on Wednesday night and said the DC police rejected his FOIA request for records pertaining to their investigation of the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The DC police said release of the records would be ‘personally embarrassing’ and privacy invading to release the documents.

TRENDING: House Impeaches President Trump with 232-197 Vote – 10 Republicans Join Democrats and Vote in Favor of Impeachment

“We’re gonna fight for those documents but something tells me what’s in those documents has some very very big relevance to what happened on The Hill and the question I have is what did Nancy Pelosi know, what did Mitch McConnell know about these threats beforehand,” John Solomon told former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. “If they didn’t know then, it’s an intelligence failure of the police. If they did know there’s something they didn’t tell us before we went into this impeachment.”

Solomon said the FBI, NYPD and USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at the US Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers.

If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before.

John Solomon also said that inside sources leaked maps, internal documents helping to assist rioters enter and navigate the Capitol building.

The US Attorney is bringing a conspiracy case which is further proof the siege was planned.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

