https://hannity.com/media-room/de-blasio-strikes-nyc-moves-to-cancel-contracts-with-trump-organization-after-capitol-riot/

The Government of New York City moved Wednesday to cancel its pre-existing contracts with the Trump organization after last week’s Capitol riots; a decision that could cost taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City will terminate three contracts with the Trump Organization in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol building,” reports Fox News.

“The mayor said that City Hall would notify the Trump Organization that it will be canceling agreements to operate the carousel in Central Park, two skating rinks and a golf course. He said the agreements for the carousel and skating rinks will be ended in less than a month, but that the golf course could take longer,” adds Fox.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” said de Blasio.

“The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts,” he added.

“The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars,” the spokesperson said. “This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”

Read the full report here.

DE BLASIO SPIRALS: Embattled Mayor Says Spike in CoVID Hospitalizations Has Nothing to do With Protests posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.20 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he would be “surprised” if a recent spike in CoVID-19 hospitalizations was related to the ongoing George Floyd protests taking place in all five boroughs. “I would be surprised if that’s what’s causing it,” de Blasio said Friday. “I think we’re much more likely in the next week [or] 10 days to see a manifestation, if there is one.” “It is dangerous to be close together,” he admitted. “I don’t like that.” Watch Bill de Blasio get Booed at a George Floyd Memorial. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/iaEzWStJNP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2020 “If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you are infected,” Governor Cuomo said Thursday. “One person, one person can infect hundreds if you were at a protest.” Read the full report at Fox News. DE BLASIO SPIRALS: 2 NYPD Shot, 1 Stabbed, Mayor Says Protests Remind Him of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.04.20 Two members of the NYPD were shot in Brooklyn overnight Monday and another officer stabbed in the neck as protesters defied an 8pm curfew imposed by beleaguered Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The melee unfolded when a suspect approached a cop on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said,” reports the New York Post. Meanwhile, the mayor faced a growing backlash after saying the violent situation reminded him of John Lennon’s utopian anthem ‘Imagine.’ NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “I don’t mean to make light of this but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.” pic.twitter.com/ElerZgB2y3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020 “I don’t mean to make light of this. But I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. We played it at my inauguration! What about a world where people got along differently? What about a world where we didn’t live with a lot of the restrictions that we live with now,” said De Blasio. “We’re not there yet. The protest movement themselves is how we make progress!” Read the full report at the New York Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

