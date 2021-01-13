https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deblasio-cancels-all-trump-contracts-with-nyc/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING: NYC Mayor de Blasio announces on @Morning_Joe that New York City is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/7IhoaPWKaG
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 13, 2021
DeBlasio continues his petty vengeance against Trump.
New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists.
We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021