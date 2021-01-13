https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/13/dem-congresswoman-accuses-gop-members-of-conducting-reconnaissance-tours-for-rioters-n1335920

As we continue our descent into the rabbit hole, it’s becoming clear that Democrats are determined to put the judges of the Salem witch trials to shame. The hunt for Captain Queeg’s missing strawberries has got nothing on the Democrats’ hunt for traitors in their midst. Some Democrats appear to be operating under the rule that if there’s no hard evidence to connect a member of Congress to the Capitol attack, well, you just have to make stuff up.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill is an obscure, backbench Democrat congresswoman from New Jersey who is accusing some Republican members of conducting “reconnaissance tours” of the Capitol for rioters the day before the assault. She posted a 13-minute video on Facebook, where she made the outrageous accusation and said she wanted to hold lawmakers accountable for aiding and abetting the violence.

Politico:

“I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him — those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 for reconnaissance for the next day — those members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy, I’m going see that they’re held accountable,” Sherrill said. Sherrill did not identify the lawmakers she was referring to, how she was able to describe their activities as “reconnaissance” and how she knew they were connected to the riots that consumed the Capitol the following day. Sherrill’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Perhaps Sherrill is too stupid to understand the gravity of the charges she leveled at anonymous Republicans. More likely, she knew exactly what she was doing and is creating an atmosphere of fear and hate of anything and everything Republican.

You might also have noticed that as time passes, the attack on the Capitol is becoming ever larger, ever more sophisticated and detailed. By blowing up their enemies into scheming, devious plotters with an army, Democrats can appear more heroic. Before all is said and done, Democrats will be taking credit for stopping the attack and saving the republic.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are buying into this crap.

We need an exhaustive investigation of 1/6, just as we had re 9/11. ⁦@RepSherrill⁩ is a serious person and a national security expert. She would not say this lightly. Mikie Sherrill said other reps helped group case Capitol before raid https://t.co/qH4FLGRj7K — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) January 13, 2021

Dear Paul: If Sherrill was a “serious person” she would have named the GOP congressmen who conducted the “reconnaissance tours” rather than simply throwing out a baseless and incendiary smear.

Sherrill’s charges are part of a growing conspiracy theory about the assault on the Capitol being an “inside job.” Enemies are everywhere. Police, soldiers, SEALs — you can’t trust anyone.

Anyone except Democrats, of course.

Sherrill, as a member of Congress, probably conducts daily tours of the Capitol. All members do. There was absolutely no possible way she could discern that the tours she witnessed were “reconnaissance tours.” It’s a bat-guano crazy allegation made by a bat-guano crazy member of Congress who belongs to a political party that is slowly going bat-guano crazy.

