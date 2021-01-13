https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-former-senator-barbara-boxer-slammed-taking-job-surveillance-firm-china/

There sure are a lot of Democrats in Congress with questionable connections to China.

Barbara Boxer, a former United States Senator from California has apparently taken a job with a firm in China that is known for surveillance of ethnic minorities.

This news is so toxic that even the Joe Biden inaugural committee has returned Boxer’s donation.

The Hill reports:

Biden inaugural committee to refund former senator’s donation due to foreign agent status President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is refunding a $500 donation from former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) over her registration as a foreign agent with a firm alleged to have aided the Chinese government’s surveillance of the Uighur ethnic minority. A spokesperson for the committee told Axios it did not seek the donation from Boxer, and that it would refund it after the revelation of her registration as a foreign agent, which was first reported by the Daily Caller. “When I am asked to provide strategic advice to help a company operate in a more responsible and humane manner consistent with U.S. law in spirit and letter, it is an opportunity to make things better while helping protect and create American jobs,” Boxer told Axios. Mercury Public Affairs, where Boxer serves as Los Angeles co-chair, filed documents last week registering as a foreign agent for its work with Chinese surveillance company Hikvision. The federal government has banned American companies from doing unlicensed business with the company due to reports it has contributed to monitoring of the predominantly Muslim ethnic group. Last year, the Trump administration outright barred U.S. investment in Hikvision.

First Eric Swalwell and now this.

Ex-Sen. Barbara Boxer has registered as a foreign agent for Hikvision, the Chinese surveillance company blacklisted over targeting of Uyghur Muslims. (Boxer, a co-chair at Mercury Public Affairs, gave $500 to the Biden inaugural committee last month) https://t.co/9ekziAChiH — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 12, 2021

Democrats need to explain why their party is so comfortable doing business with China.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

