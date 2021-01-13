https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/13/dem-lawmaker-says-pelosi-led-house-looking-at-expelling-or-censuring-gop-members-seen-as-trump-enablers-1016023/

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., suggested during an appearance on CNN–which all but serves as the media arm of his party–that the Democrat-led House is looking at “expulsion” as a possible tactic against Republican members seen as Trump enablers.

Newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., who is an unabashed supporter of the president, was singled out for a tweet posted Tuesday suggesting the Democrats’ impeachment effort will fail to remove President Trump from office.

CNN host John Berman sneered that Greene “has apparently, in the past, had some sympathies with QAnon,” saying he was “shocked” that Twitter still allows the GOP congresswoman to have an account.

Crow responded to say there are a number of “depraved” Republican members in the House and that they are “dangerous individuals” — this being said about members of Congress.

“There are, unfortunately, a handful of members of Congress, and Miss Taylor-Greene is just one of them, who are amorally bankrupt. They are depraved and they’re frankly dangerous individuals,” the Democrat said.

“So we’re looking at our options within the House as to how we stop this,” Crow said. “And whether this is an expulsion proceeding, a censure.”

Twitter flagged the tweet from Taylor-Greene where she claimed Dem rhetoric was stirring political violence — see the Black Lives Matter riots.

“President Trump will remain in office. This Hail Mary-attempt to remove him from the White House is an attack on every American who voted for him. Democrats must be held accountable for the political violence inspired by their rhetoric,” she tweeted.

President Trump will remain in office. This Hail Mary attempt to remove him from the White House is an attack on every American who voted for him. Democrats must be held accountable for the political violence inspired by their rhetoric. https://t.co/qGip33jShI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 13, 2021

Crow was adamant that Democrats “can’t let this stand,” before clarifying that he is talking about Trump supporters.

“Because this is exactly my point. Donald Trump is one thing, he’s shown us time and time again who he is. But he doesn’t do this without support,” the lawmaker said.

He fell back on last week’s protest at the Capitol that got out of hand, suggesting that most of the people out there “truly believe in their heart that this election was stolen.”

According to polling, more than 70% of Republicans believe this — although Big Tech is beginning to declare any mention of the topic verboten.

“And it’s because there are a few depraved individuals who give oxygen to these conspiracy theories and legitimatize it,” Crow claimed. “That has to stop and we have to figure out a way to get back to facts and stop these false realities that have been created for so many Americans.”

