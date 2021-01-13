https://www.dailywire.com/news/dont-miss-daily-wires-premiere-of-run-hide-fight-heres-how-to-watch

The Daily Wire will be premiering its first feature film on Thursday and releasing the movie a day later for members of The Daily Wire to watch online anytime.

The premiere of Run, Hide, Fight will air on Daily Wire Backstage at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 14. The event will be hosted by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing, along with other special guests. Anyone can watch at dailywire.com.

On Friday, the movie will go behind the paywall and will be released for Daily Wire members to exclusively watch online anytime at dailywire.com.

Run, Hide, Fight is The Daily Wire’s first step in competing in an entertainment industry currently dominated by Hollywood. Shapiro outlined why his Nashville-based conservative media company is making a foray into producing entertainment content, including movies and TV shows, in an announcement earlier this year. Conservatives, Shapiro explained, must begin producing their own content to combat Hollywood’s attempts to “undermine the very values that have made this country exceptional.”

Run Hide Fight immerses viewers into a day in the life of Zoe Hull (played by Isabel May), a 17-year-old high school senior who is working through a complex relationship with her father (Thomas Jane) while coping with the recent loss of her mother to cancer. Zoe is just weeks shy of graduating when a quartet of nihilistic classmates siege her high school’s cafeteria to perpetrate a mass shooting. She manages to escape the building and help others flee, too, but then realizes she’s uniquely prepared to take on the shooters and save lives.

“Run Hide Fight is ultimately a movie about courage in the face of evil,” said Daily Wire’s Boreing. “The Columbine massacre was a transformative moment for our country, and for me politically. It was the first time I saw how the media can form a narrative, in complete contravention of the facts, and have that narrative become the dominant perspective on a consequential event.”

“I was attracted to this film because Kyle Rankin had the courage to bring to light many of the realities of that terrible event for the first time,” Boreing added. “This is a gut-wrenching film that refuses to offer easy talking points, which is why liberal Hollywood executives have refused to distribute it.”

Run Hide Fight was produced by Dallas filmmakers Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk, who said The Daily Wire’s values and loyal membership base made it a natural fit as the exclusive North American distributor for the movie.

“The Daily Wire’s policy of not publishing the names of mass shooters made it an ideal partner,” said Sonnier, whose previous films include the critically-acclaimed Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete. “If this film has a political viewpoint, it’s that we should not make terrorists famous; it’s the heroes whose names we should remember.”

Sonnier added that Run Hide Fight’s cast and crew conducted extensive research and worked closely with security experts to provide an accurate depiction of active-shooting and the kinds of dire choices that victims and their families face. “We spent years carefully developing this movie in consultation with law enforcement veterans and shooting victims to immerse people into a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to experience one of these tragedies,” he said.

While not an overtly political film, Boreing stated that Run Hide Fight is a preview of the kind of content The Daily Wire expects to offer its members as it expands its entertainment offerings.

“Unlike Hollywood, The Daily Wire will never bow to the whims of woke SJWs and the Chinese Communist Party censors,” Boreing said. “‘Run Hide Fight’ is a preview of our future plans and the type of movies and series we plan to offer in the not-too-distant future. Like this film, much of our entertainment content won’t be political. Our mission is simple: We will make great entertainment that all Americans, regardless of their political views, can enjoy. Americans who are fed-up with the cultural edicts of our country’s self-appointed moral overlords in Hollywood and legacy media should stay tuned.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

