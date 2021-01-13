https://www.theepochtimes.com/eric-trump-businesses-severing-ties-with-the-trump-organization-are-part-of-cancel-culture_3655312.html

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said businesses cutting ties with their organization are engaging in “cancel culture” to cancel anyone they don’t agree with.

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Eric told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you.”

Eric, along with his brother Donald Jr., have been heading up the family businesses since Trump senior was elected president.

Since the attack on the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, businesses have been severing their ties with Trump organizations. Those companies include banks that say they will not lend to him, the PGA (Professional Golf Association) canceling its tournaments at his golf courses, and most recently the New York City mayor saying the city is cutting ties.

Wednesday morning New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter, “New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists. We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course.”

The Trump Organization vowed to fight the action by the city.

“Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts,” said the company’s statement. “The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight it vigorously.”

Prior to NYC’s decision on Sunday, the PGA cut ties with Trump on Monday.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America president, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Eric told AP that the people who voted for his father will continue their loyalty.

“You have a man who would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans,” Eric Trump said. “He created the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless.”

Both Eric and Donald Jr. were at the rally to oppose the alleged voter fraud the morning of Jan. 6 and encouraged Trump supporters to keep fighting for the country. “We live in the greatest country in the world, and we will never, ever, ever stop fighting,” said Eric.

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

After the attack on the Capital, the president condemned the violence, called for peace, and said his comments during the Jan. 6 rally were completely appropriate.

