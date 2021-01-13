http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l_xxjTBwcd8/

Eric Trump blamed businesses that cut ties with the Trump Organization after the attacks on Capitol Hill last week on “cancel culture.”

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Trump told the Associated Press (AP) in an interview on Tuesday. “If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you.”

Several businesses have severed their ties with the Trump Organization since last week’s riots. President Donald Trump has been blamed for inciting the riots at the Capitol, but he has insisted he had done no wrong.

New York City said it would be canceling its contracts with the Trump Organization, the PGA Championship is leaving the Trump Bedminster Golf Club for the 2022 championship, the British Open said it would not play at a Trump golf course, and Shopify decided to take Trump’s store off its platform.

Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest financial backers, said it would no longer lend money to him.

Eric Trump defended his father, saying his father as president “created the greatest political movement in American history.”

“You have a man who would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans. He created the greatest political movement in American history, and his opportunities are endless,” Trump told the AP.

Yet when the AP asked if he thought his father was responsible for inciting the riots, the line went silent.

The House is also voting Wednesday on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump.

