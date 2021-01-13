https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-tsa-capitol-riot/2021/01/13/id/1005486

Some people connected to last week’s insurrection at the Capitol could be placed on a no-fly list before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the FBI said.

FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said adding names of suspects to a no-fly list had not been ruled out.

“As for the no-fly list, we look at all tools and techniques we can possibly use within the FBI, and that’s something that we are actively looking at,” D’Antuono said at a Tuesday news conference, per the Washington Examiner.

The no-fly list is maintained jointly by the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Another FBI spokesperson said the bureau “will continue to nominate predicated subjects to the federal terrorism watchlist, as appropriate, in accordance with existing laws and policies.”

“If an individual is deemed to be an immediate threat to other airline passengers or to the aircraft, the agencies and local law enforcement at the airport have jurisdiction to detain or arrest the individual, which would effectively prevent them from flying,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The TSA issued a statement Monday saying the agency “remains on high alert following the events at the U.S. Capitol” and has visible and unseen security for travelers.

Travelers will see increased law enforcement and canine units at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the TSA said.

Security check-point agents compare “passenger information to the No Fly and Selectee List components of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) to identify individuals who are known or suspected terrorists and, when warranted by security considerations, against other watch lists maintained by TSA or other federal agencies,” the TSA said.

Biden’s inauguration is set for next Wednesday.

D.C. Police acting Chief Robert Contee said up to 20,000 National Guard troops could be in town for the Jan. 20 event following the Jan.6 riot at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths.

