https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/534155-fbi-tells-police-chiefs-nationwide-to-be-on-high-alert

The FBI is warning police chiefs nationwide to be on high alert and to continue sharing intelligence leading up to President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE’s inauguration.

The warning comes from a 45-minute phone call that acting FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ken Cuccinelli held with police chiefs, The New York Times reported, citing participants.

The officials reportedly expressed concerns about potential for extremist violence, and called on law enforcement across the country to watch for any sign of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told the newspaper in an interview that Wray told them to “overshare intelligence,” adding “they don’t want for us to assume anything that they already know — anything that we come across to please forward it.”

Another unidentified police chief told the newspaper that officials seemed to be concerned about attacks on state capitol buildings, federal buildings and the homes of members of Congress.

The FBI confirmed to The Hill that the call took place Wednesday afternoon, but did not provide any further details.

USCIS referred a request for comment about the call to the Department of Homeland Security.

The report comes amid concerns of more violence after a mob of President Trump Donald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE supporters breached the Capitol in what turned into a deadly riot, interrupting Congress as it was certifying the official count of the Electoral College vote. The FBI has issued a bulletin warning of armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and in all 50 States leading up to the inauguration.

More than 20,000 armed National Guardsmen are expected to be in Washington ahead of the inauguration, and troops are already providing security inside the U.S. Capitol.

— Updated 8:07 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

