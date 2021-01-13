https://thehill.com/homenews/media/534004-fox-hosts-spar-during-debate-over-comparisons-between-capitol-portland-riots

A pair of Fox and Friends hosts on Tuesday got into a heated debate over comparisons between pro-Trump supporters rioting at the Capitol last week and similar instances of civil unrest amid Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the summer.

“Brian, you’re talking about people who work in the Congress,” co-host Steve Doocy said on Wednesday morning in the exchange with co-host Brian Kilmeade. “The Congress was under attack last week it was looted. There was a riot.”

Kilmeade interjected, saying, “So was Portland every day and nobody cared on the left. Those people have lives, too. Just because they don’t have medallions to go through metal detectors every day. All the state houses and the police houses that were ransacked and nobody cared.”

Doocy responded: “I don’t think what they were doing in Portland was trying to overthrow the democracy.”

Kilmeade shot back, “Well they would if they could.”

Doocy said “he gets it” and there “is some equivalency if you look at the fact that they were both attacks and they were both protests” before acknowledging “the president is the one who said come to Washington and let’s have this big thing it’s gonna be wild. And it was wild.”

Supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE stormed the Capitol Building last week as a joint session of Congress met to certify Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE‘s Electoral College victory win. Democrats have introduced an article of impeachment against Trump following the incident, saying he “incited insurrection” against the government and plan to vote on the measure Wednesday.

Trump said Tuesday his remarks at a speech he gave just prior to the riots were totally “appropriate” and his removal via the 25th Amendment, which some Republicans have called for, is of “no risk” to him.

