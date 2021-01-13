https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/534154-georgia-state-senators-who-backed-attempts-to-overturn-presidential

Three Republican Georgia state senators who supported President TrumpDonald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were demoted Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Two days into the state assembly’s winter session, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) took action against state Sens. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta, Matt Brass of Newnan and Burt Jones of Jackson.

The demotions mean that Duncan will no longer chair the Transportation Committee, and Jones will be replaced as lead the Insurance and Labor Committee. Brass will now oversee a banking committee — a lesser position than he previously held, according to Journal-Constitution.

While the demotions were somewhat expected, not all members of the assembly who support the president’s efforts faced penalties, the Journal-Constitution wrote.

The changes come as Georgia has experienced significant recent political upheaval.

Georgia became a major target of election fraud claims after the traditionally red state voted in favor of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE in November, with President Trump reportedly calling a Georgia elections investigator in December to request that he “find the fraud.”

No fraud was found in Georgia’s presidential race or Senate runoff races, which resulted in victories for both Democrats who ran, Sen.-elect Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffRubio invokes unity in request for Biden to call for individual K checks McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Trump’s legacy is discord and division MORE and Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockRubio invokes unity in request for Biden to call for individual K checks McConnell has said he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses: report Top Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win MORE.

Biden’s, Ossoff’s and Warnock’s wins turned Georgia blue for the first time since 1992 and gave Democrats majority in the Senate.

A recent Hill-HarrisX poll found that 56 percent of Georgia voters are happy with the way the state’s election panned out.

