Republican support for a potential second White House run by President TrumpDonald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE has dipped by double digits after his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol last week, according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult/Politico survey published Wednesday found 42 percent of Republicans say they would support Trump if he ran in 2024, a decrease of 13 percentage points from November.

Trump’s job approval among Republican voters, which came in at 75 percent, is the lowest it has been in Morning Consult/Politico polling since August.

Support for a potential presidential run by Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceHouse passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Trump told Pence he could be a ‘patriot’ or ‘p—-‘ when overseeing election vote: report READ: Pence letter to Pelosi rejecting calls to invoke 25th Amendment MORE, meanwhile, has trended slightly upward, standing at 16 percent.

In the wake of pressure from Trump to overturn the election result, Pence last week refused, saying he did not have the “unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Trump told Pence he could be a ‘patriot’ or ‘p—-‘ when overseeing election vote: report Pelosi names 9 impeachment managers MORE (D-Calif.) has also pressured Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, a request Pence denied late Tuesday night.

House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump on Wednesday for his role in inciting the mob to challenge the results of the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Trump, House GOP relationship suddenly deteriorates Kinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (R-Ky.) has signaled support for Trump’s impeachment, though it is unlikely the Senate calendar as it is currently structured allows enough time for the president to be removed from office before President-elect Biden’s inauguration next week. McConnell has reportedly said removing Trump from office would make it easier to purge him from the Republican Party moving forward.

Trump has promised to participate in a peaceful transition of power to Biden’s administration, but has yet to explicitly concede his loss in the November election.

GOP support for 2020 presidential bids Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyKinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach Trump McConnell won’t reprise role as chief Trump defender Katko becomes first Republican to say he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (R-Utah) and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP at crossroads after Capitol siege Chuck Norris’s manager denies star was at Capitol riot Trump ‘accountable?’ Easier said than done MORE (R-Texas) registered at 6 percent each in the new survey.

The Morning Consult/Political poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 among 595 Republican voters. It has with margin of error of 4 percentage points.

