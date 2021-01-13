https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533965-growing-number-of-gop-lawmakers-say-they-support-impeachment

A growing number of Republicans are announcing their plans to support impeaching President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE for inciting a violent mob at the Capitol last week.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Wave of companies cut off donations — much of it to GOP Davis: Impeaching Trump: Four reasons not to do so, and one reason why we must MORE (R-Wyo.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Democrats, GOP face defining moments after Capitol riot Sunday shows – Capitol siege, Trump future dominate MORE (R-Ill.) and Tuesday Group Co-Chairs John Katko John Michael KatkoRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack No Labels tapping Larry Hogan as co-chair MORE (R-N.Y.), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House GOP debates Electoral College vote House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Mich.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerGOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Wash.) all issued statements on Tuesday saying the president’s rhetoric the day of the riot met the threshold of an impeachable offense.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Trump said at a rally in Washington shortly before the Capitol siege.

The riot led to the death of five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, when a mob of Trump supporters swarmed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE‘s Electoral College win.

Katko was the first GOP lawmaker in the House to announce he would vote in favor of the article of impeachment.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” he said in the statement. “For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this president.”

Kinzinger, who has been a vocal critic of the president, followed, stating that Trump “used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

Upton blasted the president for saying his rally remarks the day of the riot were “totally appropriate,” slamming him for not showing remorse.

Cheney, the only member of House GOP leadership to announce her support of impeachment, said there has “never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

And Herrera Beutler noted that Trump went after Vice President Pence and noted the death of the police office, stating that “in my reading of the Constitution, [there] were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have.”

The impeachment resolution, crafted by Reps. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (D-Md.), David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (D-R.I.) and Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House to vote on impeaching Trump Wednesday MORE (D-Calif.), charges Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

Numerous members said they have not ruled out the possibility of joining the efforts.

“When it comes to impeachment, it’s something we’re strongly considering at this point,” Meijer said in a video released by a reporter with a Fox affiliate in Michigan.

“I have to sleep on it,” Rep. Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseRep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans Capitol’s COVID-19 spike could be bad Thanksgiving preview MORE (R-Wash.) said.

While a number of GOP lawmakers have gotten on board with impeachment, others have cautioned they think it could spark further violence, instead preferring to go the route of a censure.

A group of members led by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Trump vetoes bipartisan driftnet fishing bill No Labels tapping Larry Hogan as co-chair MORE (R-Pa.) introduced a censure on Tuesday, making the case they feel it is the effective way to punish Trump as he exits office without further dividing the country.

“President Trump’s attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election have been unconscionable. The combination of a false information campaign coupled with inflammatory rhetoric led to the devastation that I was a personal witness to on the House Floor on Jan. 6. His actions threatened the integrity of our democracy, Congress, and his own vice president. For months, President Trump has been lying to the American people with false information, and giving his supporters false expectations. The election is over,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

