Actress and wellness enthusiast Gwyneth Paltrow says that fame makes her uncomfortable and that she might quit acting.

Speaking with Naomi Campbell on the show “No Filter With Naomi,” the “Iron Man” actress said that it would take a great deal to get her back in front of the camera.

“Someone said, ‘What is it going to take to get you acting again?’ And I said ‘I have to be f****ng the writer!’” Paltrow said in reference to her film director husband Brad Falchuck. “But that’s sort of it. If my husband [Brad Falchuk, 49] writes something and he wants me to do it, I’ll do it.”

“I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day I really loved doing theatre,” she added, as reported by Daily Mail.

Paltrow said that she never felt all that “comfortable” with fame and being a “public person.”

“I actually have not been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I’ve done it for so long,” she said.

“There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I’m naturally an extrovert,” she added.

Other than her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Netflix series “The Politician” is the most major project Paltrow has appeared in recently, which apparently came at the request of her husband.

Paltrow has positioned herself as a feminist wellness influencer over the past decade with the explosion of her magazine Goop, which sells a variety of counter-mainstream health items and colorful sex toys — items her teenage son is apparently proud of his mom for selling.

In July of 2019, the actress got slapped with accusations of being an “extortionist” for having people pay $5,700 to attend her wellness summit in London that turned out to be little more than a sales pitch for her company while she allegedly remained absent throughout most of the event.

“One attendee told us that a prominent British guest was so appalled by the aggressive Goop hype that she sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, ‘GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f ***ing extortionist,’” reported Page Six. “Those at the event this weekend were urged to book rooms through Goop at $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, but some later discovered that rates that weekend started at $250 a night.”

Goop, however, strongly refuted the claims made in the Page Six article as false, saying they received mostly positive feedback from attendees.

“The overwhelming response to our London Summit was incredibly positive. It should be noted that the actual value of the weekend package was over $8000,” said the full Goop statement. “The cost included a hotel suite (valued at $1600) and a gift bag valued at $3000, among other items. During the event, Gwyneth opened the day, conducted three fireside chats (almost half the day’s panels) and hosted a workout and Q & A the next day.”

